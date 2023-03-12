2023 All-County Basketball: Girls All-County team Published 9:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Nine players were selected for the 2023 girls’ All-County basketball teams, led by Player of the Year Layla Carter of Vicksburg High School.

Carter averaged 22 points and 7 rebounds per game, and was selected Miss Basketball for Class 5A by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!