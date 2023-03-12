2023 All-County Basketball: Girls All-County team
Published 9:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023
Vicksburg High senior guard Layla Carter is the 2023 Vicksburg Post girls basketball Player of the Year. Carter was also named Miss Basketball for Class 5A by the MHSAA and averaged 22 points and 7 rebounds per game this season. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Janiah Caples
Vicksburg, Sr.
Excellent scorer and all-around player averaged 17 points and 7 assists per game
JaNa Colenburg
Vicksburg, Sr.
Dangerous outside shooter averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds per game for the MHSAA Region 4-5A champions
Zion Harvey
Warren Central, So.
Excellent outside shooter dropped in 11.8 points per game and dished out an average of 4.0 assists
Hannah Henderson
Porter’s Chapel, Sr.
Outstanding post player and MAIS all-star totaled 6.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for the Lady Eagles
Falyn Lusby
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Lady Flashes’ leading scorer averaged 14 points and 6.0 assists per game
Ta’Miya Sims
Warren Central, Sr.
Solid senior guard averaged 8.5 points, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game
Tiara Sims
Porter’s Chapel, Sr.
High-scoring point guard led PCA to the MAIS District 3-3A regular-season title by averaging 23.8 points per game ... MAIS All-Star Game MVP
Jae’la Smith
Warren Central, Jr.
Lady Vikes’ leading scorer and rebounder, with 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game
Anjel Walton
Porter’s Chapel, Sr.
Versatile player for PCA averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game
Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Nine players were selected for the 2023 girls’ All-County basketball teams, led by Player of the Year Layla Carter of Vicksburg High School.
Carter averaged 22 points and 7 rebounds per game, and was selected Miss Basketball for Class 5A by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!