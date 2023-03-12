Fire damages Warren County home early Sunday morning Published 1:52 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

The Warren County Fire Service responded to a house fire on Los Colinas Drive at approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to service spokesman Jeff Riggs.

Warren County Deputies were the first to arrive on the scene and reported that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home, and that the owner of the residence was not present.

Fisher Ferry and Culkin Fire Units responded and were able to bring the fire under control. They saved about 50 percent of the structure.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.