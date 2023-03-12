Mississippi State earns NCAA Tournament berth, will play in First Four Published 6:24 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

Mississippi State is going dancin’.

The Bulldogs were one of the last four teams to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, and will face Pittsburgh in a First Four game Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

Mississippi State (21-12) and Pittsburgh (22-11) are slotted as the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region. The winner of their game will advance to face No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In the other First Four game Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will play for a No. 16 seed and the right to face overall No. 1 seed Alabama. On Wednesday, No. 11 seeds Nevada and Arizona State will play, as well as Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SWAC champion Texas Southern in a 16-seed game.

All of the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday are broadcast on TruTV. Other NCAA Tournament games are on TruTV, CBS, TNT and TBS.

Mississippi State overcame a tough stretch in which it lost eight of nine games in December and January by winning nine of its last 13. Among those victories were games against NCAA NET Quad 1 teams TCU, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs also earned three Quad 2 triumphs over Missouri, Ole Miss and, most recently, Florida in the SEC Tournament.

This is the first NCAA Tournament berth for Mississippi State since 2019, and only the second since 2009.

“I coach this team. I know how tough they are. We’ve got, I think, eight Quad 1 or Quad 2 wins. I think four of them are in the top 27 of the NET. We’ve got some higher quality wins,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said after the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament on Friday. “The thing that I’ve loved about this team all year long is we got a bunch of wins away from home … We’re not one of those teams that just won all of them at home and survived on the road one or two. We won a bunch of games.”

Mississippi State was one of eight Southeastern Conference teams selected to the NCAA Tournament field. The SEC tied the Big Ten for the most bids of any conference.

The other first-round games involving SEC teams are:

• Overall No. 1 seed Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the South Region.

• No. 4 seed Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette in East Region.

• No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State in the Midwest.

• No. 7 Missousi vs. No. 10 Utah State in the South.

• No. 8 Arkansas vs. 9 Illinois in West.

• No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa in the Midwest.

• No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence in the East.

All of the SEC teams except Kentucky and potentially Mississippi State will play their first-round games on Thursday.