Ole Miss, Mississippi State face tough road through Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket

Published 8:12 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Ole Miss’ and Mississippi State’s women’s basketball teams are both headed to the NCAA Tournament, but their paths through the bracket will not be easy.

The 68-team field was announced Sunday evening. Ole Miss faces a potential second-round game against a No. 1 seed, while Mississippi State will have to win a play-in game before it gets to advance to the main bracket.

Ole Miss (23-8) is the No. 8 seed in the Seattle 4 Regional and will play No. 9 seed Gonzaga (28-4) on Friday. The winner of that game will likely take on No. 1 seed and first weekend host Stanford (28-5) in the second round.

Stanford faces the winner of a play-in game between Southern University and Sacred Heart in the first round. Only one No. 1 seed has lost in 336 games against No. 16 seeds in the history of the women’s tournament.

Ole Miss is in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row. It lost to South Dakota in the first round in 2022, and is seeking its first NCAA victory since reaching the Elite 8 in 2007.

Gonzaga is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (20-10) also received an at-large bid, but will have to put in some extra work. It and Illinois (21-8) shared the No. 11 seed in the Greenville 1 Regional and will square off in a play-in game Wednesday at 6 p.m. in South Bend, Indiana.

The MSU-Illinois winner will then face No. 6 seed Creighton (22-8) in the first round on Friday.

Mississippi State lost its last two games, to LSU and then Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. It is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance, but first since reaching the Elite 8 in 2019.

Illinois (22-9) reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

LSU will also play in the Tournament, and will serve as a host in the first two rounds. The Tigers (28-2) are seeded third in the Greenville 2 Regional and will play No. 14 Hawaii (18-14) Friday in Baton Rouge. The winner of that game faces the winner of another first-round game between Michigan (22-9) and UNLV (31-2).

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor.

