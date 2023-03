2023 NCAA Tournament, NIT TV schedule Published 9:03 am Monday, March 13, 2023

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, March 14

5:30 p.m. TruTv – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Southeast Missouri State

8 p.m. TruTv – Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

Wednesday, March 15

5:30 p.m. TruTv – Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

8 p.m. TruTv – Arizona State vs. Nevada

Thursday, March 16

11 a.m. CBS – Maryland vs. West Virginia

11:30 a.m. TruTv – Virginia vs. Furman

12:20 p.m. TNT – Missouri vs. Utah State

12:50 p.m. TBS – Kansas vs. Howard

1:30 p.m. CBS – Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Southeast Missouri State

2 p.m. TruTv – San Diego State vs. Charleston

2:50 p.m. TNT – Arizona vs. Princeton

3:20 p.m. TBS – Arkansas vs. Illinois

5:45 p.m. TNT – Iowa vs. Auburn

6 p.m. CBS – Duke vs. Oral Roberts

6:15 p.m. TBS – Texas vs. Colgate

6:25 p.m. TruTv – Northwestern vs. Boise State

8:15 p.m. TNT – Houston vs. Northern Kentucky

8:30 p.m. CBS – Tennessee vs. Louisiana

8:45 p.m. TBS – Texas A&M vs. Penn State

8:55 p.m. TruTv – UCLA vs. UNC Asheville

Friday, March 17

11 a.m. CBS – Michigan State vs. Southern California

11:30 a.m. TruTv – Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

12:20 p.m. TNT – Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara

12:50 p.m. TBS – Saint Mary’s vs. VCU

1:30 p.m. CBS – Marquette vs. Vermont

2 p.m. TruTv – Iowa State vs. Mississippi State or Pittsburgh

2:50 p.m. TNT – Creighton vs. North Carolina State

3:20 p.m. TBS – Connecticut vs. Iona

5:45 p.m. TNT – Purdue vs. Texas Southern or Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m. CBS – Kentucky vs. Providence

6:15 p.m. TBS – Miami vs. Drake

6:25 p.m. TruTv – Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

8:15 p.m. TNT – Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

8:30 p.m. CBS – Kansas State vs. Montana State

8:45 p.m. TBS – Indiana vs. Kent State

8:55 p.m. TruTv – TCU vs. Arizona State or Nevada

———

NIT

Tuesday, March 14

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo at Michigan

6 p.m. ESPNU – Hofstra at Rutgers

6:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Southern Miss at UAB

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Villanova at Liberty

8 p.m. ESPNU – Yale at Vanderbilt

8:30 p.m. ESPN – Bradley at Wisconsin

10 p.m. ESPN2 – Seton Hall at Colorado

10 p.m. Eastern Washington at Washington State

Wednesday, March 15

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Central Florida at Florida

7 p.m. ESPN+ – Alcorn State at North Texas

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Virginia Tech at Cincinnati

10 p.m. ESPN2 – UC Irvine at Oregon