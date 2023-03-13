Baseball Roundup: PCA and St. Al take high-scoring losses; Tallulah Academy run-rules Briarfield Published 7:38 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy got plenty of hits on Monday. The problem was that Park Place did as well.

Kyler Boyd went 4-for-5 with a home run and seven RBIs, and Jonah Summers was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, as Park Place beat Porter’s Chapel 14-8 in a baseball slugfest.

The teams combined for 19 hits and each scored in all but two innings. After a slow start — PCA led 1-0 through two innings — Boyd’s three-run home run in the second inning put Park Place ahead 5-1 and jump started the offensive fireworks.

Park Place scored in every at-bat from the third inning on to stay a step ahead of the Eagles (6-7), who scored in every inning except the second and seventh.

Chase Hearn finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for PCA. Gage Plamer, Zach Ashley and John Wyatt Massey all had two hits and one RBI, and scored two runs apiece. Ashley and Massey also hit doubles.

PCA and Park Place will play again Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Pearl.

North Delta 25, St. Aloysius 0

St. Aloysius was already having a bad day Monday, and then the fourth inning happened against North Delta.

North Delta sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 16 runs, turning an already easy victory into a wild runaway at the Battle at the Beach tournament on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Green Waves finished with 17 hits in the game, and had nine in the fourth inning. Their only extra base hit was a two-run double by Trey Drumheller in the fourth inning.

Drumheller finished with four RBIs and scored three runs. Baylor Scammon was 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored.

Keller Bradley, Connor Gaul and Matthew Pitre each had a hit for St. Al (2-7), which lost its fourth game in a row and will play East Webster on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tallulah Academy 11, Briarfield Academy 1

Tallulah Academy scored early and often to start the week with a run-rule win over Briarfield Academy on Monday.

The Trojans (9-2) scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the second and five in the third to blow out the Rebels. Landry Tweedle was 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored, while Hayes Hopkins went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Dee Morgan also had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs.Tallulah pitcher J.T. McDaniel allowed one run in five innings, and struck out four.

Tallulah Academy will play at Riverfield Academy at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Rayville, La.

Simpson Academy 15, Vicksburg 0

Copiah Academy 8, Vicksburg 2

Matt Adcock was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs, and Carter Cockrell doubled and drove in three runs as Simpson Academy handed Vicksburg High (3-6) its second loss of the day on Monday at a tournament at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Chase Adcock allowed one hit and struck out six batters for Simpson in its four-inning, run-rule shortened victory.

Tyler Carter singled with one out in the fourth inning for Vicksburg’s only hit.

In the first game, the Gators lost 8-2 to Copiah Academy as Brayden Bankston went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored for Copiah.

Decedric Brown hit an RBI single to help the Gators take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but they quickly fell behind and never recovered.