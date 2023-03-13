PCA’s Sims, Selby named to All-MAIS teams
Published 12:10 pm Monday, March 13, 2023
Two Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball players capped off outstanding careers with one last big honor.
Senior guard Tiara Sims and senior forward Lawson Selby were named to the All-MAIS Class 3A girls and boys teams, respectively.
Both players also played in the MAIS All-Star Game and had earned All-District 3-3A honors. Sims was the District 3-3A MVP, and her team’s MVP in the all-star game.
Sims averaged 23.8 points per game while leading PCA to the regular-season district championship and 14-8 record. She scored 27 points or more in eight consecutive games at one point.
Selby filled up nearly every column of the stat sheet on a nightly basis. The two-year starter averaged 18.8 point, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was selected the Best Offensive Player in District 3-3A.
The Eagles finished with a 17-9 record and reached the Class 3A state tournament.