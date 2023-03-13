PCA’s Sims, Selby named to All-MAIS teams Published 12:10 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

1 of 2

Two Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball players capped off outstanding careers with one last big honor.

Senior guard Tiara Sims and senior forward Lawson Selby were named to the All-MAIS Class 3A girls and boys teams, respectively.

Both players also played in the MAIS All-Star Game and had earned All-District 3-3A honors. Sims was the District 3-3A MVP, and her team’s MVP in the all-star game.

Sims averaged 23.8 points per game while leading PCA to the regular-season district championship and 14-8 record. She scored 27 points or more in eight consecutive games at one point.

Selby filled up nearly every column of the stat sheet on a nightly basis. The two-year starter averaged 18.8 point, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was selected the Best Offensive Player in District 3-3A.

The Eagles finished with a 17-9 record and reached the Class 3A state tournament.