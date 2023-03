2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule Published 3:00 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, March 15

6 p.m. ESPNU – Illinois vs. Mississippi State

8 p.m. ESPNU – Southern U. vs. Sacred Heart

Thursday, March 16

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Purdue vs. St. John’s

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth

Friday, March 17

10:30 a.m. ESPN2 – Marquette vs. South Florida

11 a.m. ESPN – West Virginia vs. Arizona

12:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Georgia vs. Florida State

1 p.m. ESPN – Norfolk State vs. South Carolina

1:30 p.m. ESPN News – Holy Cross vs. Maryland

2 p.m. ESPNU – UNLV vs. Michigan

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame

3 p.m. ESPN – Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa

4:30 p.m. ESPNU – Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Hawaii vs. LSU

5 p.m. ESPN News – Creighton vs. Illinois or Mississippi State

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Stanford vs. Southern U. or Sacred Heart

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Gardner-Webb vs. Utah

7 p.m. ESPN News – South Dakota State vs. Southern California

9 p.m. ESPNU – Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss

9 p.m. ESPN2 – Princeton vs. North Carolina State

Saturday, March 18

10:30 a.m. ESPN2 – Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech or Monmouth

Noon ABC – Saint Louis vs. Tennessee

12:30 p.m. ESPN2 – James Madison vs. Ohio State

1 p.m. ESPN – Miami vs. Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. ESPNU – Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State

2 p.m. ABC – Vermont vs. Connecticut

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo vs. Iowa State

3 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina vs. Purdue or St. John’s

4 p.m. ESPNU – Cleveland State vs. Villanova

4:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Alabama vs. Baylor

6 p.m. ESPN News – Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Drake vs. Louisville

8 p.m. ESPNU – Portland vs. Oklahoma

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Iona vs. Duke

9 p.m. ESPN – East Carolina vs. Texas

10:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Sacramento State vs. UCLA