Aaron Thomas, Jr. Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Mr. Aaron Thomas, Jr. passed away on March 6, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. He was 53. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Second Union Missionary Baptist Church in Utica, MS with Reverend George Martin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery in Utica, MS. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.