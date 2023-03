Batty and Tennis make Dean’s List at William Carey University Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

William Carey University recently announced the undergraduate Dean’s List Scholars for the Winter Trimester. Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and no failing grade in any class. Kameren Duenas Batty and Jasmine McQuaide Tennis, both of Vicksburg, made the Dean’s List.