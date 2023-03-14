Betty Quinn Everett Bexley Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Betty Quinn Everett Bexley of Vicksburg passed away in Oxford, MS on Monday morning. Betty was born on February 26, 1931, in Starkville, MS to Joe Bryan and Bernice Quinn Everett. She had lived in Vicksburg for eighty years.

Betty graduated from Carr Central Highschool in 1948 and attended Mississippi University for Women. There, she was a member of the Lantern Honorary Scholastic Society. She was also a member of Lockheart Social Club.

Her junior year, Betty transferred to the University of Mississippi, where she joined Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority and was selected as a campus favorite. More importantly, she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Bexley Jr., there. They married on June 1, 1951. She later earned a master’s degree from Mississippi College in Guidance Counseling.

She and Bill moved to Vicksburg in 1953. Betty taught in the public school system and at All Saints Episcopal School. She later became a guidance counselor for Hinds Community College.

Betty was baptized, confirmed and married in Crawford Street United Methodist Church of Vicksburg, where she became a member in 1943. She continued as a faithful member until her death. She served in numerous leadership roles, including President of United Methodist Women. She loved teaching Sunday School classes for junior high students through adult seniors. She also taught Explorers and Disciples Bible Study courses.

Betty’s community involvement included board membership in American Red Cross, the Cancer Society, United Way and Junior Auxiliary. She also served as president of the Warren County Mental Health Association and as a board member of the Mental Health Center for Warren and Yazoo Counties. Betty was also a founding member of Grace Christian Counseling Center.

Preceding Betty in death were her two daughters, Sarah Jo Bexley Parman and Suzanne Bexley, who were greatly loved and missed by their family; her beloved husband of sixty years, Bill Bexley; and her parents Joe and Bernice Everett. Also, a young brother, Joe Everett, Jr.

A memorial service will take place at Crawford Street United Methodist Church, 900 Crawford St., Vicksburg Mississippi, on Friday at 12:30 p.m. A visitation at the church will precede the service and begin at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Crawford Street Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice.

Betty’s greatest joy was the relationship she fostered with each of her family members. She is survived by her son, William E. Bexley III of Oxford, MS; as well as her grandchildren: Yancy Porter (Kate) of Oxford, and their children Taylor and Olivia Bexley Porter; also, Everett Bexley of Syracuse, NY; Elliott Bexley of Oxford, MS; and Camille Bexley Beneke (Drake) of Gluckstadt, MS.