Flashes fall in the face of another offensive onslaught Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The St. Aloysius Flashes are spending plenty of time in the sun, but not having a lot of fun this week.

For the second day in a row at the Battle at the Beach baseball event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Flashes gave up a huge inning and more than 20 runs. Lawson Quinn hit a three-run home run during a 19-run explosion in the fourth inning to lead East Webster to a 27-9 victory over St. Al.

St. Al lost 25-0 to North Delta on Monday, after giving up 16 runs in the fourth inning.

The Flashes trailed 8-0 in the second inning Tuesday, but battled back to take the lead. Pierson Smith hit a sacrifice fly to bring in their first run, and then they scored eight runs in the bottom of the third. Cole Autrey and Keller Bradley each had an RBI single, and two runs scored via a hit batter with the bases loaded.

As quickly as they got back in the game, however, the Flashes fell right back out of it. East Webster sent 24 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth. Quinn’s home run came early in the onslaught, and made it 14-9. Stetson Perkins and Briceton Johnson followed with RBI doubles a few batters later, and things really unraveled with a string of walks, hit batters and an error.

St. Al walked seven batters in the game and hit three, but East Webster put in most of its own work with 17 hits. Perkins finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Johnson was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and five runs scored.

St. Al (2-8) lost its fifth consecutive game, and has given up at least 10 runs in all of them. It will play its final Battle at the Beach game Wednesday at noon, against Columbus Christian at Pascagoula High School.