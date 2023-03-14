Kalar Lee Hopkins Walters Published 9:22 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Kalar Lee Hopkins Walters passed away on February 25, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born March 2, 1950, to Jean Ellen Ratliff and Richard Eugene Hopkins of Vicksburg.

She was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and attended Culkin Elementary and Warren Central High School. She was employed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District for more than 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Hopkins Dawson, and father, Richard Eugene Hopkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Rae Walters; siblings Eugenia Hopkins, Diana Plattner (Andy) of Atlanta, GA, John Owen Hopkins; and a niece, nephews, and cousins.

Services were private.