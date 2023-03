Kirklin receives prestigious “Pat Fordice Award for Cultural and Humanitarian Service” Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Annette Kirklin, Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), received the prestigious “Pat Fordice Award for Cultural and Humanitarian Service” at Rotary District 6820’s 8th annual “Women in Rotary” celebration event on March 8 at the Country Club of Jackson.