Local businesses, venues add to Vicksburg experience with Sunday brunch, afternoon ‘Taste and Tour’

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Brunch offerings at The Mulberry are shown in this photo. Source: Mulberry Vicksburg Facebook Page.

Life can get busy and when it does it is important to carve out some time to spend with family and friends.

Vicksburg offers a variety of ways folks can enjoy each other. There are museums to visit, parks to play in and restaurants and eateries to tantalize the tastebuds.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Recently, The Watermark and the Mulberry Vicksburg have added to the experiences Vicksburg offers by hosting a Sunday brunch.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month, The Watermark will be offering a jazz brunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 769-203-7010. The Watermark is located at 1415 Washington St.

Amber Morton, who is co-owner of The Watermark with Daryl Hollingsworth, said they decided to offer Sunday brunches — adding to what downtown already has to offer.

“I think it’s great that we are all trying to work together to make it happen and provide something different,” Morton said, adding that the Mulberry Vicksburg is also offering a Sunday Brunch.

“We don’t have a set routine, but we will be offering a Sunday Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. once a month,” Mulberry Vicksburg Ambassador Lenore Barkley said.

Dates the Sunday Brunch will be offered can be found on Facebook and Instagram, Barkley said, adding reservations will not be required.

Sunday Brunches are being offered, Barkley said, as a way for the community to enjoy what the Mulberry Vicksburg has to offer the community.

The Jackson Street Gallery, located within the Mulberry Vicksburg, has more than 200 paintings from Mississippi artists on display. The Mulberry Vicksburg is located at 1310 Mulberry St.

TASTE AND TOUR

Oak Hall, a local bed and breakfast and event venue sometimes referred to as the “Stained Glass Manor,” will also be offering a new experience. Oak Hall will host a Taste and Tour at 2 p.m. 7 days a week, owner Elizabeth Nelson said.

“We are offering daily tours and will have tea and coffee and sweets and a variety of different offerings every day,” Nelson said. “So in between meals you can come by and tour Oak Hall and get a little bit of history and a little sweet treat in the afternoon,” she said.

Nelson said she wanted to add one more opportunity for people who are looking for something to do in the middle of the day.

“Now we have Duff Green on tour daily and McRaven is open daily, Anchuca is open daily and now we are open daily,” Nelson said. “And we are so excited.”

Oak Hall is located at 2430 Drummond St.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Kirklin receives prestigious “Pat Fordice Award for Cultural and Humanitarian Service”

New historical markers celebrate Vicksburg’s history and the town’s first residential and commercial area

Man arrested after attacking wife and children with vehicle

Pat Hopson, Vicksburg resident, earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you watch Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand on “The Voice”?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar