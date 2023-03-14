Local businesses, venues add to Vicksburg experience with Sunday brunch, afternoon ‘Taste and Tour’ Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Life can get busy and when it does it is important to carve out some time to spend with family and friends.

Vicksburg offers a variety of ways folks can enjoy each other. There are museums to visit, parks to play in and restaurants and eateries to tantalize the tastebuds.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Recently, The Watermark and the Mulberry Vicksburg have added to the experiences Vicksburg offers by hosting a Sunday brunch.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month, The Watermark will be offering a jazz brunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 769-203-7010. The Watermark is located at 1415 Washington St.

Amber Morton, who is co-owner of The Watermark with Daryl Hollingsworth, said they decided to offer Sunday brunches — adding to what downtown already has to offer.

“I think it’s great that we are all trying to work together to make it happen and provide something different,” Morton said, adding that the Mulberry Vicksburg is also offering a Sunday Brunch.

“We don’t have a set routine, but we will be offering a Sunday Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. once a month,” Mulberry Vicksburg Ambassador Lenore Barkley said.

Dates the Sunday Brunch will be offered can be found on Facebook and Instagram, Barkley said, adding reservations will not be required.

Sunday Brunches are being offered, Barkley said, as a way for the community to enjoy what the Mulberry Vicksburg has to offer the community.

The Jackson Street Gallery, located within the Mulberry Vicksburg, has more than 200 paintings from Mississippi artists on display. The Mulberry Vicksburg is located at 1310 Mulberry St.

TASTE AND TOUR

Oak Hall, a local bed and breakfast and event venue sometimes referred to as the “Stained Glass Manor,” will also be offering a new experience. Oak Hall will host a Taste and Tour at 2 p.m. 7 days a week, owner Elizabeth Nelson said.

“We are offering daily tours and will have tea and coffee and sweets and a variety of different offerings every day,” Nelson said. “So in between meals you can come by and tour Oak Hall and get a little bit of history and a little sweet treat in the afternoon,” she said.

Nelson said she wanted to add one more opportunity for people who are looking for something to do in the middle of the day.

“Now we have Duff Green on tour daily and McRaven is open daily, Anchuca is open daily and now we are open daily,” Nelson said. “And we are so excited.”

Oak Hall is located at 2430 Drummond St.