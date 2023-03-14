Park Place finishes series sweep of Porter’s Chapel

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy baseball player went 2-for-3 with a double in a 6-0 loss to Park Place Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Park Place Christian Academy put Porter’s Chapel Academy’s bats in park to complete a two-game sweep of their baseball series.

Luke Robinson scattered five hits and did not walk a batter in seven innings, while designated hitter Peyton Bray walked four times and scored three runs to lead Park Place to a 6-0 victory over the Eagles Tuesday in Pearl.

Park Place won 14-8 in the first game of the series Monday in Vicksburg.

Ben Blaylock was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Park Place. He hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning to stake the Crusaders to a 3-0 lead.

Porter’s Chapel had base runners in each of the first three innings, and got three hits in the sixth, but could not score against Robinson.

Gage Palmer had two his for the Eagles (6-8), including a double. Zach Ashley, Chase Hearn and Taylor LaBarre also had hits.

PCA will play again Friday at home, at 6 p.m. vs. Union Christian.

