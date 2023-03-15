Gaul mauls Columbus Christian as St. Al snaps losing streak Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

St. Aloysius broke a couple of bad streaks in one shot.

Connor Gaul went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and allowed one earned run in four innings pitched to lead the Flashes to a 15-4 rout of Columbus Christian at the Battle at the Beach baseball event Wednesday in Pascagoula.

St. Al (3-8) snapped a five-game losing streak in which it had allowed at least 10 runs in every game. It gave up 52 runs in its first two games at the Battle at the Beach.

Gaul finally got things under control with a solid pitching performance. He only allowed one hit and three walks, and struck out six in the game that was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule.

Gaul also helped his own cause by hitting an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth. Those were among the Flashes’ 12 hits as they scored in every inning. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the first.

Keller Bradley had two hits and scored three runs, and Clark Hobson had two hits, including a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Matthew Pitre and John David Liggett both were 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

St. Al will return to action with a three-game series against Madison-St. Joseph next week. The teams play Monday and Friday in Madison, and Tuesday at Bazinsky Field. All three games begin at 6 p.m.