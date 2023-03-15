Old Post Files March 14, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Seventeen ball players are in the local camp headed by Manager Salpnickka. • Annie Johnson of the Main Street School faculty is ill. 

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Charles Loyacono is injured in an automobile accident. • Mrs. Pauline Mobrey dies. 

80 years ago: 1943

George K. Birchett is seriously ill. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Marsalis. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Penalver Jr. 

70 years ago: 1953

Danny Thomas and Peggy Lee star in “The Jazz Singer” at the Saenger Theater. • Services are held for Louis Manadier Sr. • The body of 15-year-old Paul Cousins, missing for three weeks is found in the Yazoo River above the Eagle Lake ferry. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. J.D. Tanner dies. • Services are held for Ed Cotton. • Kirk Douglas stars in “The Hook” at the Joy Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Edwards announce the birth of a daughter, Cynthia, on March 17.

50 years ago: 1973

More families are evacuated from low areas north of Vicksburg. • The house on Crawford Street, used as Pemberton’s Headquarters during the Civil War, has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Billy Robbins of Jackson as their future home. • Jack Hitt Jr. receives the Eagle Scout award. • Mr. and Mrs. Armon E. Neal are the parents of twin daughters, Kimberly Dawn and Angela Gail, born on March 15. • Miss Grae Reno is one of 40 winners of the DuPont Labor of Love contest in which she entered a knitted sweater coat. 

40 years ago: 1983

Daniel Earl Fuson is four. • Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Breithaupt are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Page, born March 12. • Annie Huder of Port Gibson dies. 

30 years ago: 1993

Beverly Prentiss is the newly appointed crime prevention and community relations officer for the Vicksburg Police Department. • Funeral services are held for Jessie M. Shorter, a Port Gibson resident. • Brenda Myles and James Williams of Rolling Fork announce the birth of a daughter, Jameka Kiara Quashay, on March 6. 

20 years ago: 2003

Rusty Anderson joins the sales staff of Atwood Chevy-Olds. • Angenette Lenoir opens Affordable Printing, a home-based business offering resume packages, newsletters and other desktop publishing services. • Ashley Nicole Barnes celebrates her first birthday. 

10 years ago: 2013

Attorney Willie Griffin and mayoral candidate Linda Fondren discuss her eligibility with the Vicksburg Municipal Democratic Election Committee. 

