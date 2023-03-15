Tallulah Academy’s Hayes Hopkins is The Post’s Athlete of the Week Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Hayes Hopkins led Tallulah Academy’s baseball team to an undefeated week, and also led the way in the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week contest.

Hopkins received 394 of 977 votes in an online poll of The Vicksburg Post’s readers.

Vicksburg High softball player Lili Kistler finished second, with 247 votes. Warren Central track and field athlete Jonathan Henderson was third with 190 votes, and St. Aloysius baseball player Damien Reeves was fourth with 146.

Hopkins, a junior first baseman and pitcher, batted .545 as Tallulah Academy won games against Briarfield, Riverfield and Porter’s Chapel. He went 6-for-11 with six RBIs and five runs scored in the three games.

In the 6-1 win over Porter’s Chapel on March 10, Hopkins also pitched a complete game. He allowed one unearned run and had five strikeouts.

Hopkins is batting .375 with 17 RBIs this season. On the mound, he is 3-0 with two saves. He has a 0.30 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.

Congratulations to Hayes and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.