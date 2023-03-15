United Way Annual Day of Caring set for April 27 Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Advancing the common good one project at a time; that’s what United Way of West Central Mississippi is out to do.

Preparations have started to celebrate the 26th annual Day of Caring on Thursday, April 27. More than 150 people from Vicksburg area businesses and organizations will volunteer their time at one of the eight project sites located at non-profits in Warren County. The day will begin with a kick-off rally at the United Way of West Central Mississippi at 920 South St. from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Immediately following, teams will work the afternoon on various projects throughout the community.

The Director of Community Investment at United Way of West Central Mississippi, Ruby Green, encourages all to get involved.

“Every day you wake up for school, work, church, or many other things, but on Day of Caring, you wake up to the excitement of preparing to volunteer and to give back to our community,” Green said. “Businesses, organizations, and leaders encourage their employees to roll up their sleeves and give back to their community by painting, planting shrubs and flowers, building ramps, playing bingo with seniors, reading to children, and just fellowshipping and giving love to our community.”

Michele Connelly, executive director of United Way of West Central Mississippi, hopes volunteers learn more about non-profits in the area and the services they provide.

“While learning more about the agencies, I hope volunteers have networking opportunities with other community supporters,” she said. “Businesses are usually paired up with other businesses and form relationships that may not have ever been formed. My favorite part of Day of Caring is being able to see the community come together and see all the new relationships that have been formed. You do not want to miss this 26-year celebration of service!”

United Way is still taking volunteers leading up to the event. If you are interested in volunteering for Day of Caring, please contact Ruby Green at 601-636-1733 or by email at ruby@unitedwayvicksburg.org.