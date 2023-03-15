Vicksburg Main Street Program announces 2022-23 Board of Directors, Executive Council
Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023
The Vicksburg Main Street Program recently announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors and Executive Council. Serving as Chairwoman is Amber Morton; serving as Vice Chairwoman is Ashley Gatian; serving as Secretary is Catherine Hadaway; serving as Treasurer is Matt Southerland.
Those serving on the board include:
- Zach Bergman
- Michele Connelly
- Brad Ethridge
- Linda Fondren
- Ashley Gatian
- Catherine Hadaway
- Reggie Johnson
- Alex Monsour
- Amber Morton
- Walter Osborne
- Wayne Pratt
- Branan Southerland
- Matt Southerland