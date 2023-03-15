Vicksburg Main Street Program announces 2022-23 Board of Directors, Executive Council

Published 9:44 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Main Street Program recently announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors and Executive Council. Serving as Chairwoman is Amber Morton; serving as Vice Chairwoman is Ashley Gatian; serving as Secretary is Catherine Hadaway; serving as Treasurer is Matt Southerland.

Those serving on the board include:

  • Zach Bergman
  • Michele Connelly
  • Brad Ethridge
  • Linda Fondren
  • Ashley Gatian
  • Catherine Hadaway
  • Reggie Johnson
  • Alex Monsour
  • Amber Morton
  • Walter Osborne
  • Wayne Pratt
  • Branan Southerland
  • Matt Southerland

