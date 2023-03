Walter Raleigh Barker Published 10:34 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Walter Raleigh Barker was born on September 5, 1937, and died on March 13, 2023. Services will be at Laurel First United Methodist Church, Laurel, Miss., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with visitation at 9 a.m., and service at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, at Pine Bluff Cemetery, at 1 p.m. Please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com for more information on Walter Raleigh Barker.