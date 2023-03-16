1107 and its importance to the Monroe St. streetscape Published 2:38 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Nancy Bell | Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

1107 Monroe Street- The contract to build this two-story Queen Anne house was signed in November 1903 between Ledbetter Brothers and Mrs. J. S. Harrison. As with the house next door, William Stanton and Son designed the residence. It was built on the east side of Monroe Street, next to the Queen Anne house in last week’s article. Harry and Josephine Moise were two of the first residents of the house. Moise was named the assistant trainmaster for the Y&MV Railroad in October 1904. The Vicksburg Herald, on June 11, 1905, reported on a party at the house- “Julia, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Moise, entertained her friends, at a delightful party commemorating her eighth birthday on Tuesday last. The little people enjoyed a happy afternoon, and were especially delighted with the beautiful birthday cake made by Julia’s mother. The popularity of the little hostess was evidenced by the many gifts of affection which she received.” Like the other houses on this block, it was a rental house and by 1911, the Moise family had moved out and the house was home to Edward and Katie Fitzgerald and their son, Edward, Jr. Edward, Sr. was the secretary/treasurer of the Vicksburg PrFinting and Publishing Company and his son was the sports editor for the Vicksburg Herald. In 1914, George and Bessie Clark and Mrs. Rosa Darden lived at 1107. By 1918, Mrs. Harrison’s brother and his family lived here. Stephen Spengler, who had inherited the south half of the block, was the secretary-treasurer of Vicksburg Auto and Supply Company and he and his wife, Mamie, and children- Albert, Robert, and Lawson (and his wife Ethel) were listed in the house for about ten years until James and Emma Loudon and son, Bernard, moved in. James was a boilermaker for the U. S. Engineers Shop. In 1962, Frank and Mahala Pennington were listed here. The 1979 city directory lists Judy Smith, a tractor operator at the Vicksburg National Military Park as the resident of the house. 1107 remains an important part of the Monroe Street streetscape today. Nancy Bell, Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation.

