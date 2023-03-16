Burned vehicle of missing Hinds County woman believed to be found in Edwards Published 9:07 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ebony Owens, 36 of Edwards, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by her family to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

A burned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Edwards at old Highway 80 and Jones Road and is believed to be Owens’s missing 2015 Acura TXL. Her license plate (MS-LP ONTYME3) was also recovered in a nearby area.

Her last known location was in the Clinton and I-20 area on Wednesday night.

If anyone has any information about Owens or her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.