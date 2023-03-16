Burned vehicle of missing Hinds County woman believed to be found in Edwards

Published 9:07 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ebony Owens, 36 of Edwards, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by her family to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

A burned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Edwards at old Highway 80 and Jones Road and is believed to be Owens’s missing 2015 Acura TXL. Her license plate (MS-LP ONTYME3) was also recovered in a nearby area.

Her last known location was in the Clinton and I-20 area on Wednesday night.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

If anyone has any information about Owens or her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.

More News

Students and teachers looking for integrity and innovation in search for new superintendent

Vicksburg Main Street Program announces 2023 Board of Directors, Executive Council

Vicksburg native’s WWII memoirs published in “Snippy’ Promise Made, Promise Kept’

United Way Annual Day of Caring set for April 27

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with making Daylight Savings Time permanent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar