Donny James Weaver Published 2:47 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Donny James Weaver born April 24, 1938, in Collingston, LA, passed away on March 13, 2023. He moved to Bolton, MS at the age of four and then to Vicksburg, MS at the age of 14. He attended Redwood High School where he played first baseman for his baseball team and tackle for his football team. He also played for the basketball team, while also throwing shot put for the track team. He graduated in 1956. Three days after he graduated, he enlisted in the Air Force. Donny served in Pruen, West Germany and worked the radar. He was then stationed in Giebelstadt, West Germany where he worked radar and played football with the 602 air wing football team, the Taconeers. He came back home to Vicksburg in 1960 and met Virginia Lucille Wedgeworth. They were married on February 12, 1961. He worked for Spencer Chemical Company and Standard Coffee Company until 1973. He began working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until he retired in 2016, 47 1/2 years later. He was the Chief of Safety for the Vicksburg District.

Donny was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Weaver; his mother, Nancy Marie Weaver; his brothers, Billy Gene Weaver, Jimmy Lee Weaver; sisters, Margie Hatcher, Barbara Gail Walker; and wife of 58 years, Virginia Wedgeworth Weaver.

Donny is survived by his children, Gates Weaver (Candace), Ginger Donohue (Bob IV) and his grandchildren, Daniel Donohue V (Katie), Virginia-Leigh DeFrance (Terrence), and his great- grandchildren, Kaplan, Quinn and Conan Sumner and Breelyn and Robert “Robbie” Daniel Donohue, VI; and his sister, Carolyn Childs.

Donny was a member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and a long-time coach of soccer, football and baseball. He also played men’s softball. The love he had for his family and God knew no bounds. He loved to be outside and work in his vegetable garden and putting up (canning) food.

Donny was a pilgrim with the Loyal Order of the Moose and a lifetime member of VFW and the American Legion.

Pallbearers will be Herman Watson, Jamie Greer, Rusty Fuller, Leroy Williams, Will Pace, Terrence DeFrance and Daniel Donohue.

Honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Brocato, Taylor Brocato, William Cummins, Jordan Watson, Dr. John Ford, Dr. Murray Whitaker, David Cotton, Farris Griffin, Mark Stevens, Gordon Cordes, Don McVan, Martin Pace, Warren Pace, Mac Wimbish, Bill Richards and all of Coach Weaver’s soccer boys.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street with Rev. Geoffrey Joyner officiating. Visitation will be at 11 am until the hour of service. Graveside services will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

If you would like to make a donation in Donny J. Weaver’s name, all donations may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church or to United Way of West Central MS.