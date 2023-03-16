Kenny Earl Brown Published 9:18 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Graveside services for Kenny Earl Brown, 54, who died Thursday, March 9, at his residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery on Rodney Road with Rev. Charles Reed officiating with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.