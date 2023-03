Lavan Hall Published 11:22 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Funeral services for Lavan Hall, 63, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Anguilla. Minister Marilyn Reynolds will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs.Hall died on March 6, 2023, in Jackson, MS.