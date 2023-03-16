Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and Vicksburg resident Mike Chaney comments on healthcare bill vetos Published 2:33 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and Vicksburg resident Mike Chaney commented Thursday afternoon on Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ veto of SB 2244.

“I am certainly disappointed in the Governor’s veto message for SB 2224 and SB 2622,” Chaney said. “Both of these bills are consumer-friendly bills that would benefit healthcare providers and consumers in our state. The Governor is sadly mistaken that SB 2224 would have affected Medicare and Medicaid plans as the Department of Insurance does not have jurisdiction over these plans and the bill did not expand that jurisdiction. Senate Bill 2224 would give the Department of Insurance the important tools necessary to ensure that Mississippians would continue to have access to quality healthcare at reasonable rates. As your Commissioner of Insurance, I have endeavored to protect the consumers in our state and, as long as I am your insurance commissioner, I will continue to protect consumers and healthcare providers and provide a level playing field for all insurance carriers in this state.”

Editor’s Note: On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves vetoed two healthcare bills. See the Associated Press recap for more info below:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has vetoed two bills dealing with insurance because he thinks they would increase the cost of health care.

“One is a bad idea, and I can’t see myself supporting it. One is a good idea that just includes some correctable mistakes,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Reeves said the “bad idea” was in Senate Bill 2224, which would have given the state insurance commissioner the ability to set rates for all health insurance.

He said Senate Bill 2262 would have made changes to the prior authorization process that insurance companies use to tell providers whether a procedure or drug is covered. Reeves said he liked that the proposal would have required insurance companies to give quicker answers, but the bill would have had “unintended consequences.”

“The bill has a number of technical components,” Reeves said. “These include administrative hearings that are in an incorrect place, increased costs for Medicaid and other issues that cause me not to be comfortable signing it.”

Overriding a governor’s veto would take two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.