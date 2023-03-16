Owens disappearance now a murder investigation by Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Published 5:26 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The disappearance of Ebony Owens, a 36-year-old Edwards resident who was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by her family, is now a murder investigation.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on its Facebook page around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon stating that Owens died from “at least one gunshot wound.” Her body has not been located.

Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, is in custody and facing multiple charges.

The post continued, “Search and recovery efforts are under way for the body of Ebony Owens at the Big Black River on Old Hwy 80 between the Hinds and Warren County lines. MS Wildlife and Fisheries along with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Hinds County officials with the search.”

After Owens did not show up for work on Wednesday, Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check at her residence. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Owens’ last known location was in the Clinton and I-20 area on Tuesday night.

A burned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue and was later linked to the missing person case. Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday night and recovered a license plate (MS-LP ONTYME3) believed to be registered to Owens’ missing 2015 Acura TXL, and other evidence linking the burned vehicle to Owens in a wooded area. Jones said during a press conference that the fire is believed to be intentional.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Ridgeland Police Department have assisted with the investigation.

Jones said a vehicle that might be connected to the case was towed from The Ranch Apartments on County Line Road in Ridgeland Wednesday evening. Jones said evidence believed to be linked to the disappearance of Owens was also recovered from an apartment in that complex.

If anyone has any information about the Owens investigation, they are urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.