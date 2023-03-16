Pastor Johnny Ray Wyatt, Sr. Published 9:22 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Funeral services for Pastor Johnny Ray Wyatt, Sr., 73, who died Tuesday, March 7, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Magnolia M.B. Church with Rev. Hugh Johnson officiating; Pastor Marcellus P. Howard will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the McCay cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from noon until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.