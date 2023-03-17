Baseball roundup: PCA and Tallulah get run-rule wins; Warren Central vanquished by Vancleave Published 8:58 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy took out a few games’ worth of frustration on Thursday.

Gage Palmer went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Gavin Pugh also drove in three runs, and the Eagles finished their spring break schedule by beating Union Christian 16-0.

Taylor LaBarre was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Gavin White also had two RBIs and scored twice for PCA (7-8), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Eagles scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning, with the first 10 batters reaching base. Among those was an RBI double by Brayden King.

Chase Hearn pitched a three-inning, run-rule shortened no-hitter. He walked one batter and struck out two.

PCA will take the weekend off and return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m., at home against Greenville Christian. The teams will also play March 23 in Greenville.

Vancleave 7, Warren Central 0

Martin Shaw struck out 11 batters while throwing a two-hit shutout, and also drove in two runs to lead Vancleave past Warren Central (7-6) at the Battle at the Beach baseball event on the Coast.

Warren Central pitcher Brooks Willoughby had five strikeouts, but only went 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned. All four of Warren Central’s pitchers allowed at least one run.

Singles by Jack Wright and Ishmael Trujillo, both in the third inning, were the Vikings’ only hits. Those came after Shaw had retired the first seven batters, including five via a strikeout.

Vancleave scored two runs in the third inning, on an error and a bases loaded walk, and broke it open in the fourth with four more runs. Hunter Parker hit an RBI double and Shaw an RBI single during the big fourth inning.

Warren Central will play again Friday in the Battle at the Beach, against Walker (La.) at 5 p.m. at Biloxi High School. It will finish its three-game run on the Coast Saturday at 10 a.m. at MGM Park — the home of the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers — against West Harrison.

Tallulah Academy 17, Tensas Academy 4

Brayson Morson tripled, drove in three runs and scored two, and Tallulah Academy (10-2) scored in every inning as it defeated Tensas Academy on Thursday.

The Trojans led 7-4 after three innings, then blew it open by scoring once in the fourth inning and nine times in the fifth. Dee Morgan hit an RBI triple in the fifth inning, while Cole Boyte, Hayes Hopkins, and Luke Moberley each had an RBI single.

Every Tallulah starter scored at least one run. J.T. McDaniel scored four.

Moberley went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and also pitched three innings. He allowed four hits and one walk, and struck out four. Hopkins finished with two scoreless innings and had three strikeouts.

George Tucker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Tensas Academy (2-7), and Chip Tucker was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.

Tallulah Academy will next play Tuesday at 6 p.m., at home against Prairie View Academy.