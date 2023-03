Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair Wednesday Published 1:12 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever annual job fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be held at Chamberlain Hunt Academy at 124 McComb Avenue in Port Gibson, Mississippi from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Companies from the surrounding areas will be in attendance and refreshments will be served.