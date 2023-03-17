Hollis Howard Allen Published 2:46 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Hollis Howard Allen, 77, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born on September 9, 1945, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Herbert W. Allen and Lola V. Allen of Ponca City, Oklahoma. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Lee Allen, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, native of Ninnekah, Oklahoma, and their two children, Dale Allen, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, and Kimberly Allen, of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Dale is married to Elizabeth Dare Allen, and Kimberly has two children, Martin (Beaux) B. Halloran IV and Taylor Lee Halloran. Hollis is also survived by his three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hollis had a long and distinguished career as a wetland biologist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). He was a contractor/consultant with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for fifteen years. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for twenty-two years, and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Hollis was a member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg, where he served as a deacon and a member of the choir. He loved to play his trumpet.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church from 11:00 to 1:00 on Tuesday, March 21, with funeral services to follow. Graveside will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

Pallbearers will be Robert Peters, Richard Stuart, David Burton, Jerry Bourne, Randy Oswalt and Larry Daggett. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Long, Chester Martin, the Knox Sunday School class and the Deacons of First Baptist Church.

If you would prefer to donate in lieu of flowers, please give to the Gideons,of which he was a member, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to Samaritan’s Purse.