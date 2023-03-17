Old Post Files March 17, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Irene Castle stars in “Slim Shoulders” at the Walnut Theater. • Thomas J. Mackey is a candidate for supervisor to succeed himself. • Frank A. Scott enters the race for sheriff.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. I. Marcus visits in Waterproof, La. • Mrs. Joe Harz returns from New Orleans. • Mrs. H.F. Pierce returns from Athens.

80 years ago: 1943

J.P. Carr, former city superintendent of education, observes his 87th birthday. • Mrs. L.A. Flohr of Delhi, La., is a patient at the Sanitarium.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Givens announce the birth of a son, Gerry, on March 21. • Services are held in Port Gibson for George Ellis. • John Gargaro is elected president of Theta Kappa Phi fraternity at Mississippi State College.

60 years ago: 1963

Howard Prisock of Houston, Texas, is visiting his parents in Port Gibson. • Mrs. George Watson is elected president of the Crawford Street Wesleyan Service Guild. • Ramsey Graham, Vicksburg resident, dies in Jackson. • Services are held for Richard Kline.

50 years ago: 1973

Because of flooding, about 20 school children from north Vicksburg are ferried to City Front by boats of the Sheriff’s Department. • Mr. and Mrs. Harold Blackmon announce the birth of a daughter, Virginia Renee, on March 24.

40 years ago: 1983

Services are held for Mrs. Annie Ruth Hyder of Port Gibson. • Vicksburg resident Lee Scott serves a three-week family medicine preceptorship with Dr. Walter E. Johnston Jr. of the Vicksburg Clinic and VMC. • Murray Whitaker is chosen for membership in Phi Kappa Phi, a national honor fraternity, while a student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

30 years ago: 1993

Vernon “Vent” Thompson, Edwards resident, dies. • The Rev. and Mrs. Steven P. Keen of Yazoo City announce the birth of a son, Wilson “Will” Trammell, on March 5. • Vicksburg High School senior Mark Smith receives his second all-star honor for the 1992-93 school year.

20 years ago: 2003

The former Glass Kitchen building, at Walnut and South streets, is torn down. • Carley Pettway celebrates her fifth birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Two concrete walls blasted into the Mississippi River bank below the old U.S. 80 bridge are passing a tough test during a rainy start to 2013. • Extra security officers and two Vicksburg Police Department cruisers were on the Vicksburg High School campus in the wake of a weekend shooting that left a 17-year-old student dead. • Warren Central powerlifter, Davonte Hicks, will compete for a state championship in the Class 6A state powerlifting meet.