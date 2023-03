Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Millsaps College track and field athlete Natalie Burke, a former St. Aloysius star, won the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 9.25 inches at the Hendrix Alumni Open in Conway, Ark., on March 11.

The triple jump was Burke’s first event win of the season.

The sophomore also finished sixth in the long jump, with a mark of 15 feet, 4.75 inches; and seventh in the 200 meters with a time of 28.23 seconds.