“Greenies” Unite: more than 500 Classmates will return for an All-Class Reunion in Vicksburg Published 12:00 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

Michael Moses recalled some of his memories as a “Greenie” and there will sure be more to come when he meets up with fellow classmates during the all class reunion from Carr Central High School and H.V. Cooper High, set to kick off March 24 in Vicksburg.

“Some of my fondest memories were the Thursday night bonfires and the Friday football games,” Moses said. He also remembered the good times he had at the Goldies drive-in restaurant and the teen center dances.

“We would also cruise all night between the teen center and the bowling alley,” Moses said, hoping to meet up with friends.

Moses, who is serving as one of the organizers of the all-class reunion, said the idea to pull all the classes together was initiated by classmate Butch Pugh.

“He lives in China, and it was kind of his idea and then he asked me if I would help. We also have a committee of about eight people” Moses said, who have been helping gather names and plan events.

As of this past Friday, Moses said, the total of former classmates signed up to attend has swelled to more than 500, most of whom are coming in from out of town.

To get in touch will former classmates, Moses said, social media like Facebook was used as well as a “Greenie” website and word of mouth.

Also, each class had a contact person that was reached out to, Moses said.

In addition to the all-class reunion, the class of 1970 will be holding what would have been their 50th class reunion had COVID not happened, 1970 H.V. Cooper High School graduate Carol Bonelli said.

Their events will kick off on March 23 and will continue through the weekend with the all-class reunion.

Bobbie Marascalco, who is the owner of Peterson’s, said in anticipation of the many returning “Greenies” the Main Street Program decided to hold its annual Hit the Bricks event on March 23, which includes extended shopping hours from downtown merchants.

Also, to celebrate the “Greenies” Moses has also made posters of images from the past that retailers on Washington Street will be displaying in their windows.

With the excitement and expected turnout for the all-school reunion, the “Greenies” seemed to have had a special connection.

“I think it’s because we were in a small town and we just all knew each other,” Moses said.