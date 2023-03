March Madness on TV: Updated NCAA Tournament, NIT schedules Published 12:05 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Second round

Saturday, March 18

11 a.m. CBS – San Diego State vs. Furman

1:30 p.m. CBS – Tennessee vs. Duke

4 p.m. CBS – Kansas vs. Arkansas

5 p.m. TNT – Missouri vs. Princeton

6 p.m. TBS – Houston vs. Auburn

7:30 p.m. CBS – Texas vs. Penn State

7:30 p.m. TNT – UCLA vs. Northwestern

8:30 p.m. TBS – Alabama vs. Maryland

Sunday, March 19

11 a.m. CBS – Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

1:40 p.m. CBS – Kentucky vs. Kansas State

4:15 p.m. CBS – Marquette vs. Michigan State

5 p.m. TNT – Connecticut vs. St. Mary’s

6 p.m. TBS – Baylor vs. Creighton

6:45 p.m. TruTV – Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

7:40 p.m. TNT – Indiana vs. Miami

8:40 p.m. TBS – Gonzaga vs. TCU

———

NIT

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Noon ESPN – Michigan at Vanderbilt

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Cincinnati at Hofstra

Sunday, March 19

Noon ESPN2 – Liberty at Wisconsin

2 p.m. ESPN2 – Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State

3 p.m. ESPN+ – Morehead State at UAB

3:30 p.m. ESPNU – Utah Valley at Colorado

4 p.m. ESPN+ – Sam Houston at North Texas

7:30 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Oregon

———

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

First round

Saturday, March 18

10:30 a.m. ESPN2 – Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech

Noon ABC – Saint Louis vs. Tennessee

12:30 p.m. ESPN2 – James Madison vs. Ohio State

1 p.m. ESPN – Miami vs. Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. ESPNU – Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State

2 p.m. ABC – Vermont vs. Connecticut

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Toledo vs. Iowa State

3 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina vs. St. John’s

4 p.m. ESPNU – Cleveland State vs. Villanova

4:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Alabama vs. Baylor

6 p.m. ESPN News – Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Drake vs. Louisville

8 p.m. ESPNU – Portland vs. Oklahoma

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Iona vs. Duke

9 p.m. ESPN – East Carolina vs. Texas

10:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Sacramento State vs. UCLA

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Noon ABC – South Florida vs. South Carolina

2 p.m. ABC – Georgia vs. Iowa

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame

4 p.m. ESPN2 – South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m. ESPN – Arizona vs. Maryland

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Princeton vs. Utah

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Michigan vs. LSU

8:30 p.m. ESPN – Ole Miss vs. Stanford