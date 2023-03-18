Old Post Files March, 18 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Constance Talmadge is seen in “Romance of Arabelia” at the Alamo Theater. • Lucy Crichlow is here from New Orleans. • Clarence C. Crawford dies. 

90 years ago: 1933

The plant of the Chicago Mill and Lumber Co. is sold to the Arkansas Oak Flooring Company. • Alfred Setaro is elected a charter member of the newly formed Gulf State Bandmasters Conference. 

80 years ago: 1943

R.G. LeTourneau speaks at the closing meeting of the Mississippi Nazarene Church pastors. • Mary Louise Jolly is ill at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Roy Wilson is visiting in Greenville. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Everitt C. Harris is elected president of the Vicksburg Newcomers Club. • Capt. John Mattingly is home on leave after Korean service. • Mr. and Mrs. Albert Kleinman announce the birth of twins, Martha and Paul, on March 23. 

60 years ago: 1963

The Bureau of Public Records approves the location of new four-lane highway bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg. • Barry Teller is visiting his brother, Landy, at Ole Miss. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. McBride announce the birth of a son, Charles II, on March 21. 

50 years ago: 1973

Due to flooding, Warren County is given disaster designation by the Office of Emergency Preparedness. • The Warren County Viking tennis team defeats Raymond, 5-0.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Marie Braxton, Valley Park resident, dies. •Kimberly Michele Leese is three. • Mrs. Luellar Griffin and Leroy Springs are honored by members of Mount Calvary M.B. Church for many years of service at the church. 

30 years ago: 1993

For the second year, Vicksburg’s 412th Engineer Command is undergoing evaluation for the Army Communities of Excellence Award. • To avoid a lawsuit, the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board joins the Warren County Board of Supervisors in passing a resolution to pay Buford Construction Co. for work done at Riverfront Park. 

20 years ago: 2003

Claire Reid, 12, wins the Level 5 state championship in the USA Gymnastics competition in Hattiesburg. • Meggie Welch performs the role of Alice in Vicksburg Catholic School’s presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

10 years ago: 2013

Hail pummeled cars, broke windows and damaged homes as a storm system moved quickly across Warren County and knocked over at least one tree. • A petition filed by mayoral candidate Linda Fondren’s camp means a specially appointed judge will decide whether the Vicksburg Municipal Democratic Executive Committee was right to disqualify the candidate from running in the Democratic primary. • St. Aloysius tennis player, Alexa Baldizon, teamed with Kori Vessell to win their girl’s doubles match against Jim Hill and help the Flashes to a 5-2 victory. 

