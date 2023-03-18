Warren County Land Records March 6 to March 13 Published 10:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 6 to March 13.

Warranty Deeds

*Luis A. Angel to Art Investments LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*John Q. Lambert Jr., Jennifer D. Robinson, Melissa M. Holland and Christine Renee Platt to Reid Reagan, Lot 53, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Robert A. Neumann to Maura Norwood Breeland, Lot 124, Openwood Plantations No. 3.

*Douglas Edwin Brown and Mary P. Brown to Christina Renee Davidson and Rhonda Lynn Dubios, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Perry Wolfe to Edwin Embry, Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Eugene Ferris and Joyce J. Ferris to Eugene and Joyce Ferris Revocable, Block 5, Lots 17 and 18, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Phillip R. Haskins and Beth B. Haskins to David Brett Oldenburg, Lot 34, Lakeland Village.

*Elizabeth Blacklidge Moore to Alan Raymond Spencer and Deborah Manriquez, Lot 134, Openwood Plantations No. 3.

*Irene C. (Gatlin) White to Ben Wade and Tracey Wade, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Thomas Adcock and Patricia Adcock to Delta Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Art Investments LLC to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Steven M. Bryan and Lana B. Bryan to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Reid Reagan Bond to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 53, Belle Meade No. 1.

*F&G Properties LLC to Cadence Bank, Block 1, Lots 1 to 8, Castle Hill.

*Anita Griffin to Carrington Mortgage Services Inc., Lot 33, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Teresa Lynn to Federal Housing Commission, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Treon D. Foster to Secretary of Housing and Urban, Lot 160, Hamilton Heights No. 4.

*William V. Haplin Sr. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 44, East ½ of Lot 248, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1 to 65.

*Jordan Hill to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 15, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings and Michael Andrew Jennings to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 50, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Timothy Reid Saxton and Jessica Lynn Saxton to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Teresa Lynn to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc., Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Denis W. Moore and Elizabeth M. Moore to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*V.H. Holdings LLC and Hung Nguyen to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 5 and 6, Maria Heights.

*David Brett Oldenburg to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 34, Lakeland Village.

Marriage Licenses

*Shy’Quaveya L’Montay Ray Ford, 22, Vicksburg, to De’Anna Lynette Tolliver, 23, Vicksburg.

*Taylor Allen Hollowell, 26, Mississippi, to Morgan Kelly Boone, 24, Mississippi.

*Billy Ellis Watson, 58, Mississippi, to Deana Lynne Herrington, 49, Mississippi.

*Blake Levi Wilson, 23, Mississippi, to Emily Elaine Pitts, 23, Maine.

*Zane Paul Flaharty, 21, Mississippi, to Chloe Laine Smith, 20, Mississippi.