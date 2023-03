Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

Mississippi Delta Community College baseball player Wes Warnock, a former St. Aloysius star, went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-11 win over East Mississippi on Thursday.

For the season, the sophomore outfielder is batting .403 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He has scored a team-high 24 runs.