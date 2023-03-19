Bantugan receives scholarship award at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis

Published 2:40 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – J.R. Bantugan of Vicksburg, Mississippi, a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, was recently honored with the SCO Alumni Endowed Scholarship Award. The award recognizes an entering optometry student with a minimum undergraduate grade point average of 3.0, a minimum score of 320 in the Optometry Admission Test, and who has demonstrated service contributions to their community, college or country. It comes with a $20,000 scholarship award over the course of the four-year doctorate program.

Bantugan is the son of Jeane and Ruleo Bantugan. He is a graduate of Vicksburg High School and Mississippi State University.

