BREAKING GROUND: RiverPointe breaks ground on new studio Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

RiverPointe Dance Academy broke ground at its new location at 4300 Nailor Road, next to Super Junior, on March 10. The owners of the dance studio, Bridgett and Richard Hunt, along with several RiverPointe students came together to start digging into their new place. The new studio is expected to be completed this fall.

Photos by Vera Ann Fedell/ The Vicksburg Post.