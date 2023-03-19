Mississippi State ties school record with loss to Kentucky

Published 5:10 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Kentucky's Devin Burkes is hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against Mississippi State. Kentucky won, 17-3, to complete a three-game sweep. (Morgan Simmons/UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mississippi State tied a school record it really wanted no part of.

Kentucky’s Ryan Waldschmidt and Hunter Gilliam both homered during an eight-run sixth inning, and the Wildcats completed a three-game baseball sweep of Mississippi State with a 17-3 run-rule victory on Sunday.

The loss was Mississippi State’s 14th in a row against a Southeastern Conference opponent, and this was the fourth series in a row that it has been swept. The 14-game SEC losing streak ties the school record set by the 2010 team, and is one more than the 1975 squad that lost 13 straight.

Kentucky (18-2, 3-0 SEC) beat Mississippi State (13-8, 0-3) in Friday’s opener by scoring the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the 10th inning. After that, the Wildcats simply bludgeoned the Bulldogs.

Kentucky outscored Mississippi State 29-6 in the last two games of the series. It hit five home runs and had 24 hits, while Mississippi State’s pitchers walked 15 batters.

The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead in the first inning of Sunday’s finale, but broke it open with another four-spot in the fifth inning and eight runs in the sixth. Waldschmidt was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Gilliam was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Waldschmidt and Gilliam both hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning.

Reuben Church also hit a solo home run and an RBI double, and Jackson Gray went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Clark Kellum was 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Mississippi State. Hunter Hines and Amani Larry also had two hits apiece.

Mississippi State hosts Arkansas State in a midweek game Tuesday at 6 p.m. Its next SEC series start Friday against Vanderbilt, with games at 6, 2 and 1 p.m. next weekend.

