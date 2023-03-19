Variety of music headlines Mighty ‘Sip Fest Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sounds from Blues to Broadway Show tunes will be on the bill April 13-16 as local and visiting artists perform at several Vicksburg venues during the Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

The entertainment begins April 13, when the Vicksburg Chamber Choir pays tribute to Hollywood at its spring concert at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center Auditorium, 1302 Adams St., at 7 p.m.

“The songs we’re going to be singing are theme songs from movies; some are very well-known award-winning movies,” said choir spokesperson Lynn Foley. “We are the kickoff event for the fest.”

Foley said the choir will hold a Hollywood-style reception before the concert at 6 p.m.

“Hollywood attire is highly encouraged and the choir members will be dressed accordingly,” she said, adding the concert is free but donations are encouraged.

April 14, the Calvin Duncan Band will perform its upbeat rhythm and blues program starting at noon at Classics in the Courtyard also at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

Following Classics in the Courtyard, International Blues Competition winner Mr. Sipp will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning a series of concerts at the convention center under the umbrella of the Vicksburg Arts and Music Fest, which will also feature a series of outdoor concerts and the second half of the 41st Alcorn State University Jazz Festival on April 15.

“We have some fabulous acts lined up for the Art and Music Fest; we’re looking to have a good time,” said Erin Southard, convention center executive director.

Besides the concerts, Mighty ‘Sip Fest officials said people will be able to walk on the Old Highway 80 Bridge April 15 to the sound of music.

The Jazz Festival begins the April 15 events at 9 a.m. in the convention center exhibition hall.

Concern over COVID-19 over the past three years forced festival organizers to break up the event into different days. The first part of the present festival was held in November with the Astral Project from New Orleans, La., holding a workshop at Alcorn and performing an outdoor concert in Vicksburg.

“We’re going to go back to the previous format with high school and college bands playing during the day beginning at 9 a.m., for the high school bands and the afternoon for university bands,” said Dr. Dave Miller, a professor of music at Alcorn and the festival organizer. “The bands will be followed by a workshop featuring the guest artist at 4 p.m. and music by the jazz educators at 7 p.m. The headliner concert will be at 8 p.m.”

The featured artist has not been named, Miller said.

The outdoor concerts begin at 3 p.m. with the local teen band Southern Hospitality performing, playing a mix of rock, jazz and blues. Krackerjacks follow at 4:30 p.m. playing classic rock selections, with Blues performers The Fred T. Band following at 6 p.m.

The Chill from Vicksburg comes on at 7:30 p.m., followed by the headline act, southern soul and rhythm and blues recording artist OB Buchana taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Activities conclude April 16 with a brunch at the Watermark, 1415 Washington St., and a 2 p.m. concert by the Vicksburg Orchestral Society at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 900 South St.

“We will be performing show tunes from Broadway musicals,” said director Dorothy Brasfield. “After the concert, docents will be available to provide a tour of Holy Trinity’s stained glass windows for anyone who wishes to stay after the concert.”