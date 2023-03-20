Madison-St. Joe holds off St. Al on the diamond Published 9:32 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

St. Aloysius finally got its pitching problems figured out. Unfortunately, it happened on the same night its bats went quiet.

Matthew Pitre racked up nine strikeouts in six outstanding innings for the Flashes, but they left four runners on base in the last two innings and lost 4-2 to MAIS District 3-5A baseball rival Madison-St. Joseph on Monday.

Pitre also had three of St. Al’s seven hits, including an RBI single in the fourth inning that gave the Flashes a 1-0 lead. Cole Autrey also went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

St. Joe tied it on an RBI double by John Gibson Eartherly in the bottom of the fourth, and two more runs scored on an error later in the inning.

St. Al cut it to 3-2 in the sixth inning on Cole Autrey’s RBI single, but stranded two runners in that inning as well as the seventh. Madison-St. Joe added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by C.J. Rosell.

St. Joe pitcher Jennings Kimbrell pitched a complete game. He only walked one batter and struck out 11.

St. Al allowed 88 runs during a five-game losing streak earlier this month, but has only give up eight runs in its last two games.

St. Al (3-9) and St. Joe (10-5) will play again Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bazinsky Field in Vicksburg, and then back in Madison on Friday at 6 p.m.