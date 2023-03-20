Randy Brecker Quintet to headline Alcorn Jazz Festival at VCC Published 9:37 am Monday, March 20, 2023

The Randy Brecker Quintet will headline the 41st Alcorn Jazz Festival April 15 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The Quintet is led by jazz trumpeter and composer Randy Brecker, a multi-Grammy award winner. Brecker, according to his biography, has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B and rock for more than four decades.

His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have been featured on hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists from James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Parliament/Funkadelic to Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan, Jaco Pastorius and Frank Zappa.

“This is the 20th anniversary of our partnership between the Jazz Fest and the VCC,” convention center Executive Director Erin Southard said. “We are looking forward to welcoming Randy back to Vicksburg to celebrate this milestone. Brecker was part of an all-star group that headlined the first Jazz Fest concert at the VCC in 2003.”

During the Jazz Festival, Brecker will hold a jazz workshop and perform in concert at 8 p.m. The festival begins at 9 a.m. featuring high school bands, including Vicksburg High School, and college bands.