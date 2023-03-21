Arthur James Ross Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Dr. Arthur James Ross passed away on March 17, in Moss Point, MS at the age of 66. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Kings Empowerment Center (224 R.L. Chase Circle). Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the Kings Empowerment Center from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.