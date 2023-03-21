Derek “Dude” Warner Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Mr. Derek “Dude” Warner passed away on March 16, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 39. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Resurrection Outreach Ministries in Edwards, MS. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Church Cemetery in Edwards, MS under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at Resurrection Outreach Ministries from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.