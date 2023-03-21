EBONY OWENS: Search for body continues on river Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks continued to operate multiple vessels on the Big Black River on Tuesday to assist Hinds County authorities in the search for the remains of Ebony Owens.

Owens, 36 of Edwards, was reported missing on March 15 in Hinds County. Her husband, Michael Owens, was arrested late last week and is facing charges in Hinds County where he was denied bond at his initial appearance in court on Monday.

Owens was last seen on March 14 and a burned 2015 Acura TXL, believed to belong to her, was found around 6 a.m. the following day in Edwards at Old Highway 80 and Jones Avenue. Authorities currently believe her body is possibly located in the nearby Big Black River.

The Post has contacted the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department for updates and will provide more information when it becomes available.