March Madness on TV: March 21-26 Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23

5:30 p.m. TBS – Kansas State vs. Michigan State

6 p.m. CBS – Connecticut vs. Arkansas

8 p.m. TBS – Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

8:30 p.m. CBS – UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Friday, March 24

5:30 p.m. TBS – Alabama vs. San Diego State

6 p.m. CBS – Houston vs. Miami

8 p.m. TBS – Creighton vs. Princeton

8:30 p.m. CBS – Texas vs. Xavier

Regional finals

Saturday, March 25

5 or 7:30 p.m. TBS – East Regional final

5 or 7:30 p.m. TBS – West Regional final

Sunday, March 26

1:20 or 3:50 p.m. CBS – South Regional final

1:20 or 3:50 p.m. CBS – Midwest Regional final

———

NIT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

6 p.m. ESPN – North Texas at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. ESPN – Wisconsin at Oregon

Wednesday, March 22

6 p.m. ESPN2 – UAB at Vanderbilt

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Cincinnati at Utah Valley

———

COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL

Tuesday, March 21

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Radford vs. Charlotte

Wednesday, March 22

4 p.m. ESPN2 – Championship game

———

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Friday, March 24

1:30 p.m. ESPN – Miami vs. Villanova

4 p.m. ESPN – LSU vs. Utah

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Colorado vs. Iowa

9 p.m. ESPN – Ole Miss vs. Louisville

Saturday, March 25

10:30 a.m. ESPN – Notre Dame vs. Maryland

1 p.m. ESPN – UCLA vs. South Carolina

3 p.m. ABC – Ohio State vs. Connecticut

5:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech